Stephanie Camille Higlin Enright BEND, ORE. -- Stephanie Camille Higlin Enright passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a head injury on November 12, 2018 at the age of 63. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. in The Chapel at The Hills Church, 6300 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Stephanie was born on January 2, 1955, in Corona, Calif., to William & Natalie Higlin. She met Rick when she was in high school. In 1975, they were young and in love and began the journey of moving from California across the country to Texas. They lived in Texas for 38 years where they raised their two wonderful daughters, Kelly and Shannon. She worked in the real estate/title insurance industry in several different roles but was most known as Manager and Escrow Officer. She mentored several people and always made the closing experience enjoyable for her customers. She retired in 2000 and took advantage of having time on her hands by furthering her education, a love for cooking, traveling, reading ferociously, playing her favorite computer games, and watching sports & Court TV. The last few years also included wonderful memories of being "Mimi" to her five grandchildren, who she loved with all of her heart. Stephanie is remembered for being one of a kind, independent, stubborn at times, loving, fun, and a friend to anyone who met her. Our family is heartbroken and knows that life will never be the same without her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mother, Natalie Higlin of Bend; her husband of 43 years, Rick Enright of Bend; her two daughters and their husbands, Kelly Strzinek (Wade) of Keller, Texas; Shannon Bankhead (Brad) of Belton, Texas; her five grandchildren, Malllory, Tate, Morgan, Will, and Max.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary