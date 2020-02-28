|
Stephen B. Ericson PARADISE -- Steve Ericson, 74, formerly of Arlington, passed from this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a very long hard-fought battle with pulmonary hypertension. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Sat., Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri. at Greenwood. Born in Duluth, Minn. in 1945 to Clifford and Jane (Williams) Ericson. Moved to Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 8 and graduated from Eastern Hills High School in 1963. Honorably served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army from September 1967 to September 1968. Married Tammi McCormick 1986 in Arlington. Worked in the wholesale electrical distribution industry most of his life. Everyone knows, if you knew him, you loved him. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Ericson on Feb. 19, 2020; parents; and brother, Ward Ericson. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Tammi Ericson; children, Lauren Isaacs (Zeke), Shelly Soter (John), Andrea Smith (Heath) and Jeff Ericson; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, David Ericson, Tom Ericson, Linda Ericson; mother-in-law, Pat Potts; his best buddy, Sasha; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
