Stephen "Steve" Cheever
1969 - 2020
December 10, 1969 - November 7, 2020
Keller, Texas - Stephen "Steve" Mark Cheever passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a four year long battle with kidney cancer.
Steve is survived by his wife Myra and son Jacob Cheever, mother Norma Cheever, sister and husband Joe and Paula Glover, sister and husband Karla and Dave Defibaugh, sister and husband Kathy and Steve Larson, in-laws Ricardo and Elena Montoya, sister-in-law and husband Margo and Miguel Ponce De Leon, brother-in-law and wife Richard and Christina Montoya, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father James W. Cheever and brother James W. Cheever II.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home of Grapevine. Rosary will begin at 5:00 pm during the visitation.
Funeral services and burial are private.
Full obituary and sign the online guestbook at the Foust and Son Funeral Home website.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Foust & Son Funeral Home
NOV
14
Rosary
05:00 PM
Foust & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
8174812525
