Stephen Clark Bradley WATAUGA -- Stephen Clark Bradley went to be with the lord on January 22, 2019 from complications related to brain surgery. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Hurst at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 8. MEMORIALS: donations can be made to the following fund for his children's education: Texas Tuition Promise Fund, P.O. Box 44306, Jacksonville, Fla 32231-4306 Beneficiary: Kenneth E. Bradley Account #7185011922. Please include the account number and beneficiary on the check. Clark was born in Oklahoma City on May 24, 1980. He grew up in and attended Arlington public schools and graduated from Martin High School. He was a stay-at-home dad, an entrepreneur and a musician. He was a lover of history, an avid reader and was attending Tarrant County College where he was studying to be a nutritionist. He loved building things and was not afraid of tackling any project. His hobbies included weight training, building amplifiers, sewing his kid's Halloween costumes and spending time with his wife and kids. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife Lesli; wonderful children, Zeke, Reagan and Eli; brother, Kirk; mother and father, Chris and Joe; in-laws, Bob and Jenna Shelton; sister-in-law, Jessica Erby; grandmother, Jeanne Swank; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.



