|
|
Stephen Craig Williams Sr. FORT WORTH--Stephen Craig Williams Sr., 62, passed away at home peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth. An interment will be held at a later date. Stephen was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 10, 1956, where he lived all his life, except when he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond F. Williams Sr. SURVIVORS: Son, Stephen Craig Williams II and his wife, Tiffanie; daughter, Stacie Fanning and her husband, Justin; mother, Nancy M. Williams; sister, Karen Woolsey and her husband, Roy; brother, Raymond F. "Bubba" Williams Jr. and his wife, Cynthia; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019