Stephen Dennis Hibbard
1947 - 2020
Stephen Dennis Hibbard
July 28, 1947 - November 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Stephen Dennis Hibbard passed away on Nov. 1 at the age of 73.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, November 20th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Arlington and will be livestreamed at Grace Lutheran Church Arlington Facebook page. Burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Barbara Hibbard and Albert Schmale, and his wife, Shirley.
Survivors: Steve is survived by his brothers, Gordon Hibbard (wife, Sharon) and Albert Schmale, Jr., daughter, Stephanie Schmidt (husband, Jim) and grandchildren, Rachel Schmidt, Katelyn Schmidt and Jay Schmidt.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
NOV
21
Burial
01:00 PM
Moore Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
