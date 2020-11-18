Stephen Dennis Hibbard

July 28, 1947 - November 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Stephen Dennis Hibbard passed away on Nov. 1 at the age of 73.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, November 20th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Arlington and will be livestreamed at Grace Lutheran Church Arlington Facebook page. Burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Barbara Hibbard and Albert Schmale, and his wife, Shirley.

Survivors: Steve is survived by his brothers, Gordon Hibbard (wife, Sharon) and Albert Schmale, Jr., daughter, Stephanie Schmidt (husband, Jim) and grandchildren, Rachel Schmidt, Katelyn Schmidt and Jay Schmidt.







