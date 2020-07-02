1/1
Stephen Dennis Higgins ARLINGTON--Stephen Dennis Higgins, a long time Arlington resident passed away June 25, 2020 after several years with ALS. SERVICE: Funeral Service: 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home. Steve has worked in real estate, in one aspect or another for 45 years exercising his great ability to chat up a room with any number of his wide variety of interests and knowledge. He loved traveling with his family, hunting, golf, coaching his son's baseball team, music and spending time with his family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Arlene Higgins, father and mother-in-law Kirby and Vi Sewell and brother-in-law James Sewell. SURVIVORS: His wife, Sherry Sewell Higgins; son, Bradley Stephen Higgins; daughter-in-law, Mandy Burt Higgins; granddaughter, Harleigh Jo Higgins; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Larry Turpin; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Gail Morgan; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and William Dunaway; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patsy and Don Mann; and sister-in-law, Sherree Wood Sewell; several nieces, nephews and many great friends.


