|
|
Stephen Douglas Smart FORT WORTH--Stephen D. Smart, 63, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters ( https://www.bbbstx.org/) or Town & Country Shelter Rescue Burleson (https://www.tcsr.org/index.html). MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Stephen was born Oct. 20, 1956. He married Susan on Jan. 16, 1982. He worked at Lockheed Martin for 40 years. He was financial secretary for the U.S. Bowling Congress and won the league with his team, The Hooters Desperados, several times. SURVIVORS: His wife, Susan; children, Burton, Corey, and Tara; mother, Clara; sister, Cindy; and brother, Ron.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019