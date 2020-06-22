Stephen Frank Grimmett
Stephen Frank Grimmett FORT WORTH - On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Stephen Frank Grimmett, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 68. Steve was born June 22, 1951 in Ft. Worth. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pentecostals of Fort Worth Church, at 2:00 pm, 10264 Westpoint Blvd. Ft. Worth, Tx. 76108 Steve is preceded in death by his father, Frank, and mother, Nan. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughters, Rebecca, and Ashley; grandchildren, Gracie, Nicholas, Madison, and Jacob Giles; Serena, and Sophia Connor.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 22, 2020.
