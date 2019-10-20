|
Stephen Howard Horton Sr. HURST--Stephen Howard Horton Sr. passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Universal Hospice and Palliative Care Facility.in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL: A private family memorial is planned. Steve was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Fort Pierce, Fla., to Eugene P. Horton and Marion G. Horton. Shortly after high school, Steve proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps and again in the Air Force a few years later. Steve graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1955. An architect with the General Services Administration by profession, he always had an eye for form and light, which served him well as a 39-year member of the Fort Worth Camera Club. Steve had one last gift for this life and was proud to be a body donor to the UT Southwestern Willed Body program. Steve was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Sue H. Horton of Oklahoma; and two sisters, Florence H. Goethe and Marijean H. Kirby. SURVIVORS: Wife of 21 years, Susan Horton; daughter, Ann Thompson; and son, Stephen H. Horton Jr. and wife, Karen. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019