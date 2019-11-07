|
|
Stephen Layne Hill DECATUR--Stephen Layne Hill, 52, a sales manager, went to be with our Lord Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Decatur. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. 2019, at Glenview Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Stephen was born March 20, 1967, to Donald Mack and Sharon Nell Hedrick Hill in Fort Worth, Texas. A member at Glenview Baptist Church, he worked for Texas Motor Speedway. He was preceded in death by father, Donald Hill. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Mason Hill of Port Neches; his daughter, Rhylea Ann Hill of Port Neches; his mother, Sharon Hedrick of Decatur; his brothers, Scott Hill of Decatur and Robert Hill of Pasadena, Texas; his sisters, Marijane Hill of Decatur, Angela Banki of Runaway Bay and Suzette Noethen and husband, John, of Alvin, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019