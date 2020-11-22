Stephen Louie Price

May 23, 1936 - November 17, 2020

Benbrook, Texas - Stephen Louie Price, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved Heavenly family and friends on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

He will be truly missed by those who love him. Steve was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 23, 1936, to Stephen and Edith Price.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Price. Steve is fondly remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his charming smile and his love of all the ladies.

Steve served four years in the U.S. Air Force including time spent in Korea. He graduated from Tarrant County College with an associate's degree in electrical engineering. He worked for many years in the oil field industry for SIE, Computalog and Weatherford. Steve was currently working for Smith Security at Traulsen Goldspike.

Survivors: Loving wife of 19 years, Joan Price; sister, Linda Killian and husband, David; son, Stephen Price and wife, Kathy; daughters, Erika Yanez and Jerri Hall; grandsons, Jason Price and wife, Jamie, Alex Beyard, Louie Macias and Zachary Beyard; granddaughters, Rhonda Gannon and husband, Billy, Jennifer Beyard and Bella Beyard; great-grandsons, Devon Gannon and Kyle and Caleb Price; great-granddaughters, Emily and Samantha Gannon; and many lifelong friends and family members.

Even though he is dead, yet he lives - now more than ever! (John 11:25.)

Due to COVID concerns, there will not be a funeral service. The family asks that all who knew him say a prayer and raise a glass to toast his wonderful life!

While there is sadness, there is also great joy because Steve has a new crowd to pick on.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Veteran's charity. Without the sacrifice and service of our veterans, we would not be free.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store