Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephen Michael Horn HURST -- Stephen Michael Horn was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 2, 1950, a "ground-hog day" baby to Opal Mae Whatley and Truman Lawrence Horn and passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. CHRISTIAN BURIAL: with full military honors at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Public visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Aria Irving Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his name to , s, Defenders of Freedom or any veteran service organization of your choosing. Even better, spend some time helping or hosting a veteran. There are many ways to spend time with our nation's heroes. Steve followed in his father's and brother's footsteps in service to our country. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Polytech High School '68. He served honorably in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a disabled Vietnam veteran from his gunshot wound and later the effects of Agent Orange further impacted his health. He traveled to Hawaii in 2017 to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the "Coming Home" for Vietnam veterans, which was overlooked for our veterans at the time. Steve had several careers after the Vietnam War; Steve worked at the General Motors assembly plant in Arlington, Texas; followed by many years as a very successful used car salesman at several car dealerships in Fort Worth, earning many Top Salesman of the Month recognitions. Lastly, he joined American Airlines in 1996 and worked at the Southwest Reservation Office in Fort Worth in International Advantage and Off-Schedule Operations for 15 years. He earned many accolades from management and frequent flyers for providing stellar customer service to his customers. Steve was an avid golfer and also worked as a marshal at The Texas Star Public Golf Course in Euless. He was a member of Martin United Methodist Church in Bedford. After his retirement in 2015, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and playing pool at the Hurst Senior Center where he made many new friends. He was an ardent Dallas Cowboys (DC4L) and Texas Rangers (Hell Raiser) fan. Steve was predeceased by both of his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeri Johnson-Horn; sons, Greenwood Charles (Heather) Horn, Dallas Reyes, and Brooks Whatley Horn; and grandchildren, Madison, Macy, and Greenwood Jr. He was the youngest of six siblings, and is survived by sisters, Carolyn (Duke) Brannen, Jimmie Sue Wood, and Jan (Claude) Kilpatrick; and brothers, TL Horn Jr. (Tommy), and Joe (Rhea) Horn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



