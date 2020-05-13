Stephen Michael Krist FORT WORTH--Stephen Michael Krist, born Nov. 3, 1945, went to be with his maker Sunday, May 10, 2020, with his family by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: His family will be celebrating his life at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Steven is survived by wife, Nita Krist; daughter, Stacey Mach; son, Chip; stepdaughter, Valerie Stevens; also grandchildren, Mallorie Mach and Amber Krist; and son-in-law, Kent Mach.