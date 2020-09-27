Stephen Monroe Sanderford

December 9, 1968 - September 11, 2020

Grand Prairie, Texas - Stephen Monroe Sanderford, age 51, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 11th at his home in Grand Prairie, TX. A private service of celebration and remembrance was held at the Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Granbury, Texas, with Rev. Leslie Guinn officiating.

Stephen was survived by his parents, David and Chelia Sanderford of Granbury, his grandmother Helen Sanderford of Temple, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend of many years, Melanie Kraft of Grand Prairie.

He graduated from Austin Westlake High School in 1987, and Long Beach City College in 1990 with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Over a period of time Stephen was a charter pilot for a "jet leasing" company, and eventually became a Chief Pilot of Gulfstream IVs. He flew noted celebrities to exotic locations. It was educational for Steve to take the Dalai Lama, and Mick Jagger to their scheduled events, along with many professional athletes like Nick Price (golf), and Mark McGuire (baseball).

Stephen spent the last part of his career as a flight instructor for Flight Safety International, where he won plaudits for his flight training with the Presidential Aviation Group, whose fleet of planes not only included Air Force One, but several Gulfstream planes that were Stephen's specialty. He was the only trainer specifically requested for this aviation group that flew high ranking governmental officials.

Steve was also survived by his faithful cat Mardi Gras. Donations in Stephen's name can be made to Austin Pet's Alive, Austin, TX.

Wiley Funeral Home

Granbury





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store