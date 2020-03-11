Home

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethesda Community Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethesda Community Church
4700 North Beach St
Haltom City, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethesda Community Church
4700 North Beach St
Haltom City, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Rousseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen "Steve" Rousseau


1943 - 2020
Stephen "Steve" Rousseau Obituary
Stephen "Steve" Rousseau SAGINAW--Stephen "Steve" Rousseau, 76, won his battle with cancer on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when Jesus took him to his heavenly home. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethesda Community Church, 4700 North Beach St. in Haltom City. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bethesda Community Church, and also on Saturday from noon to service time at the church. MEMORIALS: The family respectfully requests donations be made in memory of Steve to Light of Life International at [email protected] Steve was born in Houston to Helen and Maurice Rousseau on Dec. 21, 1943. He married Deborah Nelson in Fort Worth where they had the best years of their life. Steve's prayers were answered, and in 1992 they were blessed with a little miracle daughter, Shannon. Steve had retired as a funeral director after 50-plus years of service. SURVIVORS: Wife, Deborah Nelson; daughter, Shannon Rousseau of Tulsa, Okla.; his future son-in-law, Mark Poulose of Rochester, Minn.; sister, Ann Weiss of Houston; brother, Joe Briley of Lawton, Okla.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Paul and Merna Nelson of Grinnell, Iowa, Jim Balmer and Mary Nelson of Boynton Beach, Fla., Bill and Joan Vaughn of Parkville, Mo.; best friends for over 50 years, Don and Sue Godbold of Brookhaven, Miss.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
