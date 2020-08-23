Stephen Vozar KELLER--Stephen Vozar passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Stephen was born in Woodbridge, N.J., on Sept. 15, 1925, to Antol and Julianna Szekely Vozar. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married his lifelong partner, Mary Theresa Govelitz, on Nov. 17, 1951. They moved to Keller, Texas, in 1987, where Stephen dedicated many hours volunteering at the Keller City Library. A wonderful man, husband, and father, will be greatly missed. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Julia, Elizabeth and Irene. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Mary, his wife of 68 years; sons, Mark and wife, Amy, of Bedford, Texas, and David, and wife, Vanessa, of Upper Montclair, N.J.; grandchildren, Laura Jensen, Sarah Carroll, Ariane Vozar and Leo Vozar. INURNMENT: Stephen will be inurned at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.