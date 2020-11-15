Stephen Walter McCownNovember 14, 1953 - November 12, 2020Arlington, Texas - Stephen Walter McCown, age 66, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Steve was born November 14, 1953 to J. Logan McCown and Eula Rae Larrabee McCown in Spokane, Washington. He and his family lived in several cities inside and outside of the U.S., before his father retired from the Air Force and settled in Austin, Texas where Steve spent the majority of his childhood and graduated from Lanier High School. After graduation, Steve moved to Waco where he attended Baylor University. There he was a member of Circle K Fraternity, was a member of the marching band, majored in mathematics, and met his wife, Donna Eberts McCown.He and Donna married in 1976 and moved to Arlington where they joined First Baptist Church Arlington and raised their two children. Steve worked for Arlington Independent School District and later transitioned to a career in computer programming and retired as a Director of IT at Fidelity Investments. During his time at Fidelity, he was fortunate to travel for business developing close friendships with colleagues in Boston and as far away as India, which he has maintained since retirement.Steve was involved in many aspects of their church life, serving as a Deacon and on numerous committees. His passion, however, was mission work in Juarez, Mexico and later in the Brownsville/McAllen area. Steve loved planning and going on mission trips and used his fluent Spanish skills to form many long-lasting relationships with the church members in those areas.He had many hobbies including gardening, traveling, cooking, bicycling, painting, and reading, but his favorite activities involved spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he buzzed with anticipation any time they were getting together. He was a very involved grandfather, always willing to ride bikes, take walks, draw pictures, build Legos, and play on the floor with his grandchildren.Since retirement, Steve and Donna took several trips around the U.S. and throughout Europe. He loved going off the beaten path and experiencing other cultures, often collecting local musical instruments to bring home.Steve is preceded in death by his father, J. Logan McCown, and his brother, Jeffrey McCown. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Eberts McCown; his son Adam and daughter-in-law Bryanne and their daughters, Allison and Brooke, who reside in Chandler, Arizona; his daughter Claire and son-in-law Chris Schinnerer and their sons, Will and Luke, who reside in Edmond, Oklahoma; his mother Eula Rae of Arlington; and his brother Jimmy of Round Rock.Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 15, in the courtyard of the Children's Building at First Baptist Church Arlington from 4-6 pm. Funeral services are being coordinated by Wade Funeral Home and will be conducted Monday, November 16, at First Baptist Church Arlington at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church's World Missions Fund or their Blessing the Generations Fund.