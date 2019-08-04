|
|
Stephen Wesley Morris FORT WORTH--Stephen Wesley Morris, 62, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Fort Worth Funerals & Cremations, 8808 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations in Steve's name may be made to Waggin' Tails Adoption Center, 9009 Benbrook Blvd., Benbrook, TX 76126. Steve was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lelia Morris Curl and the late Wesley B. Morris. He lived in Fort Worth most of his life, graduating from Eastern Hills High School. He worked in drywall installation, remodeling, and other types of construction. He enjoyed cooking, loved animals and motorcycles and was always surrounded by a wide variety of friends. Steve was gregarious, fun-loving, mischievous, and always the life of the party. Steve was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Brian Wayland. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Makenzie Hill; sons, Zac Corbin and Stephen Hunter Morris; mother, Lelia Morris Curl; sister, Sharon Morris Wayland; brother, Carey Morris and wife, June; and a grandson due to be born in November. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-708-2121 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019