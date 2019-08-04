Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Wesley Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Wesley Morris Obituary
Stephen Wesley Morris FORT WORTH--Stephen Wesley Morris, 62, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Fort Worth Funerals & Cremations, 8808 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations in Steve's name may be made to Waggin' Tails Adoption Center, 9009 Benbrook Blvd., Benbrook, TX 76126. Steve was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lelia Morris Curl and the late Wesley B. Morris. He lived in Fort Worth most of his life, graduating from Eastern Hills High School. He worked in drywall installation, remodeling, and other types of construction. He enjoyed cooking, loved animals and motorcycles and was always surrounded by a wide variety of friends. Steve was gregarious, fun-loving, mischievous, and always the life of the party. Steve was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Brian Wayland. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Makenzie Hill; sons, Zac Corbin and Stephen Hunter Morris; mother, Lelia Morris Curl; sister, Sharon Morris Wayland; brother, Carey Morris and wife, June; and a grandson due to be born in November. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-708-2121 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.