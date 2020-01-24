Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sterling Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sterling Wilson


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sterling Wilson Obituary
Sterling Wilson AZLE -- Sterling Wilson, 78, passed away January 21, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 27, Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. prior to service at Biggers. Sterling Wilson was born January 9, 1942 in Houston, Texas to Buell "Sam" Wilson and Lucille Wilson. Sterling was married to Jo Wilson for over 53 years. He joined the US Navy in 1955 and served in Viet Nam and retired after 20 years of service. Sterling also spent 20 plus years in law enforcement. Sterling was a Mason and a member of the Shriners. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA and visiting with friends. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jo; daughter, Kelly Parsley and her husband, Shawn; granddaughters, Caitlin and Emily Parsley; son, Scott Wilson and wife, Marsha; sisters, Elaine and husband, Johnny and Carolyn Camp and husband, Bob. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sterling's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -