Sterling Wilson AZLE -- Sterling Wilson, 78, passed away January 21, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 27, Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. prior to service at Biggers. Sterling Wilson was born January 9, 1942 in Houston, Texas to Buell "Sam" Wilson and Lucille Wilson. Sterling was married to Jo Wilson for over 53 years. He joined the US Navy in 1955 and served in Viet Nam and retired after 20 years of service. Sterling also spent 20 plus years in law enforcement. Sterling was a Mason and a member of the Shriners. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA and visiting with friends. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jo; daughter, Kelly Parsley and her husband, Shawn; granddaughters, Caitlin and Emily Parsley; son, Scott Wilson and wife, Marsha; sisters, Elaine and husband, Johnny and Carolyn Camp and husband, Bob. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
