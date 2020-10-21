Stevan Ralph Dozier
September 3, 1949 - October 18, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Sunday, October 18, 2020, Stevan Ralph Dozier passed away at the age of 71. Steve was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 3, 1949 to Ralph and Helen Dozier. He was a purveyor of fine scotch, cigars, and bad jokes.
Steve graduated from Richland High School in 1968. He went on to earn a degree in biology from Texas Tech. Steve joined the Navy in 1973 and flew P-3 Orions during Vietnam and with the Naval Reserve until he retired. Captain Dozier retired from American Airlines in 2013.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beth Ann Dozier, and his beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by his siblings, Ava Davis, Cindy Ross, Gary Dozier, and Brian Dozier; three stepdaughters, Casey Erlenheim, Megan Griggs, and Nicole Whitworth; five grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steve did not define family by blood and leaves behind many friends whom he considered family.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Granbury at 1 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for the outdoor service, or join online at fccgranbury.live. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Praise Band at First Christian Church, fccgranbury.org
.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.