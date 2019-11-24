Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Steve Nunes Tobar CAPE CORAL, FLA.--Staff Sgt. Steve Nunes Tobar, 26, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Moore Haven, Fla. SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment:12:30 p.m. Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Viewing: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Steve was born March 16, 1993, in Fort Worth to his mother, Maria Tobar. He graduated from Boswell High School and joined the U.S. Army in 2011. His military occupation was an aviation operations specialist responsible for scheduling and dispatching tactical aircraft missions. Steve was currently stationed in Sarasota, Fla., but had served in Afghanistan as well as duty stations in Germany, Texas, Alabama and South Carolina. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles. SURVIVORS: He was a hero to his mother, Maria, who survives him and is also survived by his wife, Luz.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
