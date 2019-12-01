|
Steve Sherman Schoolar FORT WORTH--Steve Sherman Schoolar was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He passed away with Salvador Salinas Jr., his partner of 47 years, at his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Dr. Schoolar's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Watson Chapel, University Baptist Church, with Jerimiah Smith officiating. MEMORIALS: Contributions, if desired, may be sent to any of the following: Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107; Kimball Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107; Modem Art Museum, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, TX 76107; University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76109. Steve was born Feb. 3, 1945, to Sadie Louise Tucker Schoolar and Earl Jerome Schoolar Sr. He grew up attending Polytechnic Baptist Church where he was baptized. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1963, from Texas Wesleyan College in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Theater Arts, Tarleton State University in 1976 with a master's degree in Educational Administration and Texas A&M University in 1984 with a doctorate in Philosophy. After teaching theater arts and speech at Brewer High School, Haltom High School, Granbury High School, Lake Worth High School and Killeen High School, he founded the Professional Youth Conservatory at Texas Wesleyan College and remained its director until 1992. Dr. Schoolar incorporated his educational career with his professional woodcarving career by teaching woodcarving and magic classes for many years. His carvings of the Creation Story as told in Genesis are on permanent display in the loggia of his church, University Baptist. He was a member of the Texas Woodcarvers Guild and a member and president of the local stage hands union working both locally and in Las Vegas. Performing magic shows began early in his life, and he used proceeds from these shows to support his educational pursuits. The shows continued from his junior high years until the opening of the Professional Youth Conservatory. Dr. Schoolar also spent time as the producer for the Windmill Dinner Theater Chain, showcasing his many talents. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Earl Jerome "Jerry" Schoolar Jr. SURVIVORS: His survivors include Salvador Salinas Jr.; sister-in-law, Quata Schoolar; nieces, Gwen Schoolar and Rebecca Jafari; nephews, Bob Schoolar and Jerome Schoolar; and great-nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn is their dog, India; along with the Salinas family, the Adult C Sunday School class of UBC and numerous friends. His family wishes to thank VITAS HealthCare Hospice for their loving care of Steve and his loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019