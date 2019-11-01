|
Steve Spurrier GRANBURY -- Steve Spurrier, 68, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. SERVICE: Saturday, November 2, 2019 Visitation at 12PM, Service to follow at 2PM. Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. Interment: Acton Cemetery. Stephen Allison Spurrier was born July 22, 1951 in Fort Worth, Texas to Forrest and Helen Spurrier. An avid golfer and gentleman, Steve valued hard work and his family. A stranger to no one, Spud touched the lives of all that knew him. His optimism and humor were highlighted by his smile. His wisdom and gentility will transcend generations. As a father, brother, friend and partner, he will be deeply missed. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Sandra; daughters, Laura, Stephanie, Miranda and husband, Nathan; son, David and wife, Ericka; grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Savannah, Isabel and Natalie; sister, Susan Weaver and husband, Joe; nephew, Colonel J.K. Weaver, wife, Kim and children, as well as numerous friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019