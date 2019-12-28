|
Steven Allen Ehrlich BEDFORD--Steven Allen Ehrlich, 71, of Bedford, Texas, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas, 76021. Burial: 1 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation and Vigil: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or the Vietnam Veterans of America. https://www.smcchurch.org/ https://vva.org/donate/ Steven Allen Ehrlich was born in Kansas City, Mo., to Robert and Mary Gaines Ehrlich on Sept. 30, 1948. He graduated RAF Station Bushy Park Central High School, London, England, class of 1966. He married Amy Margaret Klein on Aug. 15, 1970, in St. Charles, Mo. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill., with a Bachelor's in Speech and Communications in 1971. He was a Vietnam era veteran and served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot in the 82nd Airborne Division, first lieutenant, from 1971-1976. He went on to work for Roadway Corporation in Logistics from 1977-2001. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and had a passion for music. He was an active and devoted member of the St. Michael's Liturgical Choir and loved to play golf. The family of Steven Ehrlich wishes to extend our sincere thanks to T. Boone Pickens Hospice in Dallas, Texas. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Ehrlich and Mary Louise Gaines Ehrlich. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Amy M. Ehrlich; son, Brett (Heather) of Murphy, Texas; daughter, Tara (Dustin) of Denton, Texas; brother, John (Ann) Ehrlich of Middleton, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Liam, Josh, Ryan, Noah and Adeline.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019