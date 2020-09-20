1/
Steven Barry Goldberg
April 12, 1946 - September 14, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Steven Barry Goldberg passed away Monday morning, September 14, 2020. Mr. Goldberg was 74.
SERVICE: A service at the grave was held Thursday in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 12, 1946 Steve was the son of Abe and Rose Cohen Goldberg. He graduated from Henry Grady High in 1964 before attending and graduating from the University of Georgia.
Steve served in the United States Air Force for 16 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the IRS in Fort Worth for over 25 years.
He cheered for the University of Georgia football team and the Atlanta Falcons and loved to tease the Dallas Cowboy fans.
SURVIVORS: Steve is survived by his brother, Ron Goldberg of Madison, Alabama; and his sisters, Gloria Goldberg of Clayton, Georgia and Marcia Goldberg of Silver Spring, Maryland; and nieces, Amanda Goldberg Coleman, her husband, Paul, and their son, Price, and Melisa Goldberg Lesley and her son, Joey.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Memories & Condolences
