Steven Brown

Steven Brown FORT WORTH -- Steven Brown passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Steven was born Oct. 3, 1955, to Hugh Brown and Earline Goodson. He gradated from Western Hills High School in 1974, and attended University of North Texas with a scholarship in track and field. He was preceded in death by his father; and first wife, Debbie Brown. SURVIVORS: Wife, Janet Brown; mother, Earline Goodson; children, Erica Paff and husband, Jayson, Jacob Brown and wife, Megan, Nicholas Cook and wife, Alma and Christopher Cook and wife, Michelle; and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
