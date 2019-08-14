Home

Steven Broyles


1954 - 2019
Steven Broyles Obituary
Steven Broyles BENBROOK--Steven Broyles passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday at New River Benbrook, 930 Winscott Road. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bella Bowman Foundation, P.O. Box 82610, Baton Rouge, LA 70884, (bellabowman.org). Steven was born Jan. 21, 1954. He was a retired RN who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved the outdoors, traveling, and life in general. Steven was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Broyles; and brother, Larry Broyles. SURVIVORS: Wife, Cheryl Broyles; child, Jennifer Broyles Galvan (Thaddeus); stepchildren, Jessica Knight, Justin Knight (Kimber), and John Knight; granddaughter, Brittany Young; stepgrandchildren, Christopher, Bryson and Addyson Knight; mother, Edith Schilling; siblings, Judy Williams, Wanda Holtzclaw, David Broyles and Jason Broyles; and numerous loving extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
