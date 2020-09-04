Steven Cannon
March 1, 1963 - August 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - "Steve" Steven Dennis Cannon, 57 passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. A native of Bonne Terra, Missouri, he was the husband of Gena Michele Cannon and father of Zoe Margaret Cannon, stepfather of Robin Turner Cole (Matt), Adam Kenneth Turner, and Cameron Michael Turner (Selby), with two step-granddaughters, Charlie Lynn Turner and Elizabeth Michele Cole.
Steve worked with Gena to build All Tex Permits as Vice President. He formerly worked for the Veterans Administration Contractor as a supervisor of 100 employees, and worked for American Airlines for 17 years. He had a Bachelor of Science in Business from Elon University, and proudly served as an officer in the US Army from the mid eighties through the early nineties. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His hobbies included biking, camping, smoking cigars, and supporting our veterans and police. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to the Arlington Life Shelter at https://arlingtonlifeshelter.org/