1/1
Steven Cannon
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Cannon
March 1, 1963 - August 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - "Steve" Steven Dennis Cannon, 57 passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. A native of Bonne Terra, Missouri, he was the husband of Gena Michele Cannon and father of Zoe Margaret Cannon, stepfather of Robin Turner Cole (Matt), Adam Kenneth Turner, and Cameron Michael Turner (Selby), with two step-granddaughters, Charlie Lynn Turner and Elizabeth Michele Cole.
Steve worked with Gena to build All Tex Permits as Vice President. He formerly worked for the Veterans Administration Contractor as a supervisor of 100 employees, and worked for American Airlines for 17 years. He had a Bachelor of Science in Business from Elon University, and proudly served as an officer in the US Army from the mid eighties through the early nineties. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His hobbies included biking, camping, smoking cigars, and supporting our veterans and police. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to the Arlington Life Shelter at https://arlingtonlifeshelter.org/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved