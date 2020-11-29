1/1
Steven Clayton Skidmore
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Clayton Skidmore
September 29, 1953 - November 23, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Steven Clayton Skidmore, 67, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Arlington.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Old Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Steve was born on September 29, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas to John Kendrick Skidmore and Jean Mason Skidmore. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Steve worked in the mobile home industry. A longtime Arlington resident, he also lived in Venus. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Arbrook Plaza for all their loving care and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Skidmore on July 15, 1988.
Survivors: Father, John K. Skidmore; sons, Jacob Skidmore and wife, Irene, Brad Skidmore, Ryan Skidmore and wife, Michelle; daughter, Amanda Faye Skidmore and fiance, Eddie; granddaughter-in-law, Melina; sister, Susan Wyvon Skidmore; and 8 grandchildren, Brenna, Evan, Kylie, Jonathon, Adriana, Ty Andrew, Maryela and Natasha.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved