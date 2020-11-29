Steven Clayton SkidmoreSeptember 29, 1953 - November 23, 2020Arlington, Texas - Steven Clayton Skidmore, 67, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Arlington.Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Old Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.Steve was born on September 29, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas to John Kendrick Skidmore and Jean Mason Skidmore. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Steve worked in the mobile home industry. A longtime Arlington resident, he also lived in Venus. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.The family would like to thank Arbrook Plaza for all their loving care and Heart to Heart Hospice.Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Skidmore on July 15, 1988.Survivors: Father, John K. Skidmore; sons, Jacob Skidmore and wife, Irene, Brad Skidmore, Ryan Skidmore and wife, Michelle; daughter, Amanda Faye Skidmore and fiance, Eddie; granddaughter-in-law, Melina; sister, Susan Wyvon Skidmore; and 8 grandchildren, Brenna, Evan, Kylie, Jonathon, Adriana, Ty Andrew, Maryela and Natasha.