1/1
Steven Cleveland Rose
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Cleveland Rose
January 12, 1959 - November 9, 2020
Grand Prairie, Texas - Steven Cleveland Rose, 61, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Steven was born on January 12, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York to Arturo T. Rose and Dorothy Arnett Ward Rose. He worked as an electrician at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arturo Rose; mother, Dorothy Smith; brother, Arthur Rose; and sisters, Olga Davis and Delia Rose.
Survivors: Sons, Kenja Rose, Keon Rose and wife, Talisa, Courtney Rose, Quinten Rose and wife, Abigail and Ricardo M. Rose; mother of Kenja and Keon, Linda Flemming; mother of Courtney, Quinten, and Ricardo, Terry Rose; brother, Ricardo T. Rose; sisters, Cynthia King and Ethel Rose; and grandchildren, Alanah Rose, Anadia Rose, Jayden Rose, Lennox Rose, Anthony Rose, Mikhel Rose, Amaya Rose, Kalise Rose, Jordan Rose, Quinten Rose II and Summit Rose; and fiancee, Joy Timmons.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved