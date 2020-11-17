Steven Cleveland RoseJanuary 12, 1959 - November 9, 2020Grand Prairie, Texas - Steven Cleveland Rose, 61, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fort Worth.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.Steven was born on January 12, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York to Arturo T. Rose and Dorothy Arnett Ward Rose. He worked as an electrician at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.He was preceded in death by his father, Arturo Rose; mother, Dorothy Smith; brother, Arthur Rose; and sisters, Olga Davis and Delia Rose.Survivors: Sons, Kenja Rose, Keon Rose and wife, Talisa, Courtney Rose, Quinten Rose and wife, Abigail and Ricardo M. Rose; mother of Kenja and Keon, Linda Flemming; mother of Courtney, Quinten, and Ricardo, Terry Rose; brother, Ricardo T. Rose; sisters, Cynthia King and Ethel Rose; and grandchildren, Alanah Rose, Anadia Rose, Jayden Rose, Lennox Rose, Anthony Rose, Mikhel Rose, Amaya Rose, Kalise Rose, Jordan Rose, Quinten Rose II and Summit Rose; and fiancee, Joy Timmons.