Steven Douglass Turney FORT WORTH--On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at age 65, Steve Turney passed away peacefully in his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at University Christian Church. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Broyles, David Burgess, Pat English, Jeff Eubank, Phil Hall, Wendy Helms, James Hogg, Mark Murphy, Laurence Oliver, Derek Page, Dane Phillips, Glenn Strittmatter. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children is appreciated. Steven Douglass Turney was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 11, 1954, to Joan and Harold Turney. Steve lived his entire life in Fort Worth and was blessed with a wonderful family and many lifelong friends. These friendships started at Alice Carlson Elementary and carried on through McLean Middle School and Paschal High School, from which he graduated in 1973. He furthered his education and was a graduate of Texas Christian University. Steve was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and, later in life, a Legion of Honor member of the Moslah Temple Shrine Patrol. He treasured greatly the friendships he made within these organizations. Steve was known for his kindness and tremendous sense of humor. He enjoyed life and everyone that was around him always had a great time. His friendships spanned all generations. Steve will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him. Steve was a lifelong member of University Christian Church. He owned his own real estate appraisal business. Steve's biggest joy were his two children, and he loved seeing them get married and grow their families with precious grandchildren. They will miss their Choo Choo. Steve was preceded in death by his loving mother, Joan Douglass Turney. SURVIVORS: Son, Walker Martin Turney and his wife, Allie, and their newborn daughter, Nina; daughter, Emily Turney Harbuck and her husband, Kyle, and their soon-to-be daughter, Olivia; brother, Hal David Turney and his wife, Paula; and daughters, Madeline and Macy; father, Irwin Harold Turney; and uncle, Richard Douglass and wife, Debbie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019