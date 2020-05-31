Steven Earl Crawford
Steven Earl Crawford BENBROOK--Steve Crawford, 67, passed away in his sleep on the morning of Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, and granddaddy. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church Benbrook, 1015 McKinley St., Benbrook, 76126. Steve was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Billy and Ella Mercede Crawford. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Gainesville, Texas. In 1962, they moved to Benbrook, where he resided for 58 years. He graduated from Western Hills High School in 1971 and attended Tarrant County College. Steve has been self-employed in construction for the majority of his professional life. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Allyn Crawford and Ella Mercede Crawford Moore. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Stacy Crawford; son, Brian Crawford and wife, Mindy, of Fort Worth; daughter, Leah Carithers and husband, Chris, of Fort Worth; stepson, Matthew Bell of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Krista Bell of Austin; sister, Fondra Marshall and husband, Marty; brother, Dwain Crawford and wife, Sherryl; sister, Shaunna Crawford; grandkids, Colby, Sadie, Kaylee, Lauryn, Megan, and Sydney; sisters-in-law, Karin Gaddis and husband, Mike, and Shannon Kelly; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
