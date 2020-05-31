Steven Earl Crawford
1952 - 2020
Steven Earl Crawford BENBROOK--Steve Crawford, 67, passed away in his sleep on the morning of Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, and granddaddy. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church Benbrook, 1015 McKinley St., Benbrook, 76126. Steve was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Billy and Ella Mercede Crawford. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Gainesville, Texas. In 1962, they moved to Benbrook, where he resided for 58 years. He graduated from Western Hills High School in 1971 and attended Tarrant County College. Steve has been self-employed in construction for the majority of his professional life. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Allyn Crawford and Ella Mercede Crawford Moore. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Stacy Crawford; son, Brian Crawford and wife, Mindy, of Fort Worth; daughter, Leah Carithers and husband, Chris, of Fort Worth; stepson, Matthew Bell of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Krista Bell of Austin; sister, Fondra Marshall and husband, Marty; brother, Dwain Crawford and wife, Sherryl; sister, Shaunna Crawford; grandkids, Colby, Sadie, Kaylee, Lauryn, Megan, and Sydney; sisters-in-law, Karin Gaddis and husband, Mike, and Shannon Kelly; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Benbrook
Funeral services provided by
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
16 entries
May 30, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shelly Worrell
May 30, 2020
I pray that your memories of Steven will comfort you in this time of great sorrow. He left us too soon. He will be greatly missed.
Kay Chambers Sanders
Classmate
May 30, 2020
I am truly saddened. Thoughts and condolences go out to Brian, Leah and all other family.
Ian Robinson
Friend
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family and to Shauna. Love Cynthia Warren
Cynthia Warren
Friend
May 30, 2020
Our hearts are broken for Steve's family but we take assurance he is with our Lord. We will always have such wonderful memories from when we were all young.
Chip & Karen Keith
Friend
May 30, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 30, 2020
Godspeed Steve. You will be missed.
Caryl Anderson Leddy
Friend
May 29, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Went to church and school many years ago together
Carla Dixon
Friend
May 29, 2020
Steve was a great friend and a longtime acquaintance. We will definitely miss him.
Lawrence Grissom
May 29, 2020
My prayers are with all of the Crawford family. I am devastated to learn of Steves passing. His parents & my parents were such good friends. He will be greatly missed.
Karen Stice Nugent
Friend
May 29, 2020
So shocked and sadden to learn of Steves death. We met Steve through projects he did for us several years ago. He was always so pleasant, honest and made you feel secure with his suggestions and quality work. He became a friend that we cherished. Prayers to the family....he will be missed. Larry & Carolyn Bulaich
Larry Bulaich
Friend
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. His sister Fondra was my manager at SWBT and my parents Lynn & Shelby Winters thought the world of his folks. My mom resides in Florida now so I will pass the sad news along. May he Rest in eternal peace.
Teresa Winters Batson
Classmate
May 29, 2020
Stacy, I am so sorry to hear about your husband passing I know it's a great loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Love you. Charlynn
Charlynn Wall
May 29, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Steve. Gary and I will always remember Steve as he and his crew have done so many updates here at our home. Our condolences to you all.
Sondra Higgs
Friend
May 29, 2020
Brian, so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories as you celebrate his life. Prayers are with you and your family.
Byron & Sondra Spencer
Coworker
May 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love,
Corey, Leah and Eric Newman-Awalt
Leah Newman
Friend
