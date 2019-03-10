|
|
Steven L. Phipps MANSFIELD--Steve Phipps, 56, passed Tuesday, March 5, 2019, with his family by his side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to honor Steve's life will be held at a later date. Steve was born May 3, 1962, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jimmy and Jeanette Phipps of Mansfield, Texas, who preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: Steve is survived by his children, Steven and TJ Phipps; grandson, Andrew; sister, Susie Morgan (Sonny); nieces, Brandi Kitchens (Nick), Brittanye Cappers (Brad); great-nephew, Hunter; great-nieces, Haleigh and Shae; and a host of many family and friends who loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019