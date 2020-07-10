Steven Ross Muchmore WORCESTER, MA -- Steven Ross Muchmore, age 57, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. SERVICE: A private service will be held at a later date. Steven grew up in the Fort Worth area. He suffered severe head injuries in an auto accident when he was 18, and had been a resident at a long term care facility in Worcester that specialized in the treatment of brain injuries for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Bridges Scholl, and his father, Gilbert Leslie Muchmore. SURVIVORS: His siblings, David Muchmore of Colleyville, Mike Levitt of Pueblo, Colo., Guy Muchmore of Eureka, Calif., and Olivia Strange of Boston, Mass., as well as several aunts and uncles.