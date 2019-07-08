|
|
Steven Thomas Pell WHITNEY--Steven Pell, 74, of Whitney passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home. SERVICE: Per the wishes of Steve and his family, there will be no service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice of Whitney, 6700 Sander Ave., Waco, TX 76710. Steve was born Nov. 19, 1944, in Brazil, Ind., to Jack and Joann Pell. He married Joyce Easley on April 30, 1966. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Mike Pell. SURVIVORS: His wife, Joyce Pell; children, Kelly Pell Wooddell and husband, Scott, of Sachse, Erin Pell of Crowley; grandchildren, Hayden, Hallie Katelyn and Bradley; sister, Carol Waxman and husband, Bill, of Friday Harbor, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews. MARSHALL & MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694-2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 8, 2019