Steven Evans LAKE WORTH -- Steven Wayne Evans, 52, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 3:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth, Texas Steven Wayne Evans, 52, passed away, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Steven was born to Grady and Dana Evans on March 3, 1968 in Lake Worth, Texas. He was loved and cared for by many. Steven was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by, Sisters, Pamela Evans and LeighAnn Valdez (Gary); Nieces Ashely Wheeler and Kristen Morales; Nephews, Bryon Wheeler and Cody Wheeler; many great nieces and nephews; his love Lisa, and numerous friends and loved ones.