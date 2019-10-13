|
Stratton Worth Beesley FORT WORTH--Stratton Worth Beesley died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Stratton was born June 16, 1922, in Ponca City, Okla., the son of Wade Hampton and Hazel Emmeline Stratton Beesley. Stratton graduated from San Angelo High School and San Angelo Junior College before enlisting. During World War II, he was a tail gunner in the Army Air Corps. On his 11th mission, his B-24 was shot down, and the crew ditched in the Mediterranean Sea before being picked up by German rescue and sent to Stalag Luft IV for a year. Stratton married Jean Etta Stepp on July 29, 1945. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin; was a geophysicist for Shell Oil Company; Director Adjoint Alreg Algiers, Algeria; and Owner Petro Land Consultants. Strat was an avid UT football fan and saltwater fisherman. He is remembered as a remarkably kind man who adored being with friends and family often heard toasting in several languages, including French: "A votre sante" and Spanish: "Salud, amor, y dinero y el tiempo para gozarlos." Stratton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wade Hampton Beesley Jr. and Jack Houston Beesley; and granddaughter Katherine Eve Beesley. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 74 years, Jean; daughter, Reece Small and husband, Don; son, Stratton Worth Beesley Jr.; grandchildren, Brook Whitworth and Whistle, Regan Reid and Josh, and Bill Beesley; and great-grandchildren, Anna and Stratton Whitworth, and Oliver and Eden Reid; nieces and nephews, Sandy Barnes and Bill, Hamp Beesley and Bonnie, Dre Beesley and Jaimie, Robin Mix and Tom, and Jack Beesley and Bernadette.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019