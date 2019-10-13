|
Stuart I. Moore COLLEYVILLE--Stuart I. Moore lived the American Dream. Born in Los Angeles to Thomas and Myrtle Moore during the Great Depression, he did not let circumstances in his life get in the way of his vision. Instead, his youth gave him the fuel, knowledge and inspiration that anything is possible. Stuart's love of airplanes and the U.S. Military took him all over the world. He earned a BS in Engineering and an MBA from CSULA. He was awarded a Professional Mechanical Engineering license and went on to work for Aerojet as a "rocket scientist," retiring from a successful career in 1998 as the President and CEO of the largest simulation and training company in the world, Hughes Training, Inc. He spent his career defending our freedom and his country. He then went on to enjoy the even more fulfilling side to his life, his family. Stuart's quiet demeanor and his approving smile showed how humble he truly was for achieving such success in work and his family-life. His greatness was felt by the many he touched through mentoring, enjoying stimulating conversations and always lifting up people surrounding him. Stuart I. Moore passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Martha; his brother, Dwight and his wife, Jan; his children, Stuart Curtis (Tammy), Randall (Robyn), Heather (Steve), Laura (Derrick), Jim (Lisa), Julie (Christoffer); grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlyn, Elle, Maxime, Liam, Alvary, Adian, Fiona, Megan; nieces; nephews; and extended family. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 iew and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019