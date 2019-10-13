Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 838-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart I. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart I. Moore Obituary
Stuart I. Moore COLLEYVILLE--Stuart I. Moore lived the American Dream. Born in Los Angeles to Thomas and Myrtle Moore during the Great Depression, he did not let circumstances in his life get in the way of his vision. Instead, his youth gave him the fuel, knowledge and inspiration that anything is possible. Stuart's love of airplanes and the U.S. Military took him all over the world. He earned a BS in Engineering and an MBA from CSULA. He was awarded a Professional Mechanical Engineering license and went on to work for Aerojet as a "rocket scientist," retiring from a successful career in 1998 as the President and CEO of the largest simulation and training company in the world, Hughes Training, Inc. He spent his career defending our freedom and his country. He then went on to enjoy the even more fulfilling side to his life, his family. Stuart's quiet demeanor and his approving smile showed how humble he truly was for achieving such success in work and his family-life. His greatness was felt by the many he touched through mentoring, enjoying stimulating conversations and always lifting up people surrounding him. Stuart I. Moore passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Martha; his brother, Dwight and his wife, Jan; his children, Stuart Curtis (Tammy), Randall (Robyn), Heather (Steve), Laura (Derrick), Jim (Lisa), Julie (Christoffer); grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlyn, Elle, Maxime, Liam, Alvary, Adian, Fiona, Megan; nieces; nephews; and extended family. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 iew and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now