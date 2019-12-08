|
Stuart Shipley ARLINGTON--Stuart Shipley was born in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 8, 1954, and passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Stuart was a devoted son and family member. He was a retired public-school band director in Arlington and Azle, Texas. He loved his students and school personnel. Stuart grew up in First United Methodist Church in Arlington. He was active in all phases of music ministry. He worked well with and was very fond of the Director of Music Ministry Sean Hale. Stuart had many friends through life and cared deeply for them. He greatly enjoyed golf, fishing and model airplanes. Stuart was preceded in death by his father, Floyd, and his brother, Richard. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Nelda.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019