Sue "Nan" Burt AUSTIN--Sue "Nan" Burt, 90, of Austin, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas. Interment: White Rock Cemetery, 14101 Texas 71, Bee Caves, Texas, 78738. Reception to follow at the home of Ellen and Tommy Burt, 1430 Rockcliff Road, Austin, Texas. Sue was the epitome of love and dedication to her family and friends. Known for her strong faith and kindness towards all, she lived a purpose that extended to her family and friends. Sue was born July 11, 1929, in Winters, Texas, to Clyde and Zola Cummings. She met Lloyd Burt in Lubbock, Texas, and they married on Dec. 22, 1947. Sue went on to have a career in accounting for the Texas Cosmetology Commission for 30 years. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and an active volunteer at the food bank of Austin. Sue had a passion for her family, her strong faith in God, her church, and her animals. She loved to buy and sell antiques, and host gatherings for her family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Zola Cummings; her brother, Leon Cummings; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Burt. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her husband of 72 years, Lloyd Burt; her sons, Tommy Lloyd Burt and wife, Suzanne, and Ronnie Burt; grandchildren, Tommy Blake Burt and wife, Ellen, Stephanie Hollanders, and Bridget Ellison and husband, Johnny; great-grandchildren, Taylor Hollanders, Blake Burt, Augusta Burt, Brooke Ellison, and Britten Ellison.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019