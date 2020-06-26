Sue C. Gantt BOYD--Mrs. Sue C. Gantt age 77 passed away on June 17, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M. SERVICE: Saturday June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. Biggers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Everett officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Creek Cemetery in Azle. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Allinder, Zackery Goodnight, Justen Hawks, Leon Short, Colton Grimsley and Timothy Barton. Visitation for Mrs. Gantt will begin Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. She was born on April 21, 1943 in Dos Cabezas, Ariz. to the late Henry Milton Bennett and Mary Frances (Covey) Bennett. Sue inherited a love of horses from her father, and was riding before she could walk. As an adult, she raised World Champion Appaloosa horses and continued caring for animals throughout her life. She was sweet and adventurous. She raced stock cars and loved NASCAR. She was unstoppable and ready for anything. Always busy, she loved playing games, fishing, seeing movies, shopping, playing bingo, cruising, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, she loved her family. She was happy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Larry Gantt and her brother Ronnie Bennett. SURVIVORS: she is survived by her daughters, Debbie Barton of Fort Worth and Terri Bullard of Boyd; brother, Wayne Bennett and his wife Sherry of Cleburne; grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson, Timothy Barton, Christopher Allinder, Zackery Goodnight and his wife Krista, Autumn Hawks and her husband Justen and Brandee Goodnight; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.