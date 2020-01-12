|
|
Sue Chen Gonzales GRAND PRAIRIE--Sue Chen Gonzales, loving wife to Daniel Gonzales (Ret. USAF), amazing Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Mrs. Gonzales was born in Taiwan. She would eventually meet her husband of 59 years in Taiwan, while he was serving in the Air Force. They married in 1960 and would go on to have five children. After being a military wife of 21 years, the Gonzales family retired to Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1979. It was there she would start her own retail and import business at Traders Village. After retiring a second time, Mrs. Gonzales and her husband enjoyed spending time with their families, as well as fishing and gambling. There are far too many accolades to mention, but the greatest of all was being the best, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend that anyone could ever hope to have. Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death by her parents, Ku and Mahogany Chen; brother, Jinrong Chen; sisters, Debbie Chen, Mary Wilson, Fenlian Liang and Kim Philips. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Her husband, Daniel; sons, Robert (Khadeejeh), John (Moran); daughters, Mary (Carlos), Sue, and Helen (Nathan); grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Ryan, Alexis, Caitlin, Noel, Elizabeth, Alanna, Evan, Xaviar, Alysia; and great-grandchildren, Willow, Lily, Asher, Blair and Eisley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020