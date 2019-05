Sue Elaine Henn BENBROOK--Sue Elaine Moss Henn, 87, met her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by loving family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Family will greet friends prior to service at 10:45 a.m. at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James L. West Hospice Care or Birchman Baptist Church. Sue was born March 16, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Ill., to Ernest Ivan Moss and Winnie Neone Anderson Moss. She was the younger sister to Lois Joan Moss Kent. Sue graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in May 1950. On Aug. 31, 1950, she married Owen Martin Henn. Together they have two children, Steven Martin Henn and Deborah Susan Martin. Sue was an active member at Birchman Baptist Church since 1972, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, a choir and bell choir member, and a former president and member of Senior Livewires group. Sue had a love for family, friends, travel, fashion, dominoes, cards, and playing the ukulele. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 69 years, Owen; children, Steve (Janie) and Debbie; grandchildren, Steven (Blair) Henn, Melanie (Tito) Medina, Sean (Tiffany) Henn, Meghan (Alan) Kemp, and Melissa (Ryan) De Hoyos; and nine great-grandchildren. Sue will be cherished as a loving, giving, empathetic, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and child of God. Family and friends will lovingly remember her prayer warrior spirit and kindheartedness.



