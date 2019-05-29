|
Sue "Meme" McMahon BURLESON--Sue "MeMe" McMahon, 81, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Pastor Jonathan Moore officiating. c'Hloe Sue "MeMe" Pike McMahon was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Little Rock, Ark., and had been a Burleson resident since 1965. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L. McMahon. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her children, Douglas McMahon of Fort Worth, Melinda Perkey and husband, Bill, of Burleson; grandchildren, Taylor and Mason Perkey; and brothers, Dr. Robert L. Pike and Donald Pike.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019