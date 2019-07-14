Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Scanlan Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Scanlan Stevens Obituary
Sue Scanlan Stevens ARLINGTON--Sue Scanlan Stevens died in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 73. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington. Sue was a proud lifelong Texan, born on March 25, 1946. Sue graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in English. She spent the majority of her career working for the city of Arlington, retiring as the director of the Handy Tran Program. Sue was a meticulous party planner, always with an open door and a seat at the table for all who showed. Bringing people together, laughing, singing and dancing, always dancing, Sue lead with her heart in all she did. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace Scanlan; sister, Linda Wright; and husband, Dick Stevens. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her brother-in-law, Andy Wright of Mansfield, Texas; nieces, great-nieces and nephew; and many beloved cousins and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now