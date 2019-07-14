Sue Scanlan Stevens ARLINGTON--Sue Scanlan Stevens died in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 73. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington. Sue was a proud lifelong Texan, born on March 25, 1946. Sue graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in English. She spent the majority of her career working for the city of Arlington, retiring as the director of the Handy Tran Program. Sue was a meticulous party planner, always with an open door and a seat at the table for all who showed. Bringing people together, laughing, singing and dancing, always dancing, Sue lead with her heart in all she did. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace Scanlan; sister, Linda Wright; and husband, Dick Stevens. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her brother-in-law, Andy Wright of Mansfield, Texas; nieces, great-nieces and nephew; and many beloved cousins and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019