Sue Spratt Smith GRANBURY -- Sue Spratt Smith died February 16, 2019 in Granbury. She was 86. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES: will be at 10 a.m. February 23 at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Hwy 377 East, Granbury, Texas 76048. Graveside services will be held afterward at the Breckenridge Texas Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Mrs. Smith's life are asked to send memorials to a . After graduation from Breckenridge High School in 1949, Mrs. Smith attended Tarleton State College (now Tarleton State University) for two years, then transferred to North Texas State College (now University of North Texas) where she graduated with honors in 1953. In 1981 she received a Masters of Liberal Arts from Texas Christian University. Mrs. Smith was a longtime Texas educator. Most of her 31-year career was spent as a teacher of English Language Arts in Houston at Bellaire High School and in Fort Worth at R. L. Paschal High School. During the last seven years of her career in Fort Worth, she served as Program Director for English Language Arts K-12. In 1983 she was named Outstanding Teacher of English by the Fort Worth Area Council of Teachers of English. The Fort Worth Board of Education in 1989 awarded Mrs. Smith a Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Professional Performance in the development of exemplary ELA K-12 curriculum guides which were also recognized by the National Council of Teachers of English. The Fort Worth Reading Council and the International Reading Association honored her for Services in the Promotion of Literacy in 1990. She retired in 1993. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Fern Spratt of Breckenridge, Texas and by her husband James D. Smith of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: are her son, J. Scott Smith and wife Nancy of Corpus Christi; daughter, Stacey Smith of Alpine, Wyoming; daughter, Stori Spofford and husband Rick of Granbury; three grandchildren, Lauren Smith Ford, Zachary Spratt Smith, and Patrick Austin Smith and two great-granddaughters.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary