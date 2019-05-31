Sue Womble ARLINGTON -- Sue Womble, 90, a resident of Arlington, departed this world on May 28, 2019. SERVICE: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 - The family will receive friends at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway; Arlington, TX 76013. Graveside GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, TX 76012. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choosing. The 5th child of Nellie Fay (Fowler) & Harry J. Gill, Sr, Sue, born at the cusp of the depression in the small West Texas town of Snyder, often referred to herself as a Depression Baby. At the age of 18, after moving to Arlington her senior year and graduating from Arlington High School, Sue married the love of her life, A.R. ('Roy') Womble. She and Roy were married for 28 years before his death in 1976. Sue was a life-long member of the Church of Christ, most recently Midway Church of Christ, Hurst, TX. An amazing Mom and Granny, she was fiercely loyal to family and considered her three boys to be her greatest life achievements. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, A. R. Womble and daughter, Sharon Elaine Womble. SURVIVORS: She is survived by three sons: Jerrell Womble (Jan) of Arlington, Bobby Womble (Becky) of Cleburne, Paul Womble (Teresa) of Keller; grandchildren: Jerilyn Gover (Stan), Jacob Womble, Jeff Burson, Jessica Graves (Justin), Luke Womble, and Katie Womble; great-grandchildren: Madison & Braeden Gover, Landen & Emilie Burson, Bryson, Caleb and Rylie Graves; sister: Melba Ratliff (Arlington), brother: Roy Gill (Arlington) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2019