Sue Yates NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Sue Yates passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Northpointe Baptist Church-Children's Ministry-Hurst, Texas. Sue was born to Charlie and Vera Snyder on Sept. 19, 1939 in Itasca, Texas. Sue married Carl Yates on Sept. 12, 1958, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was preceded in death by her son, James Yates; daughter, Carla Pugh; brothers, Charles, Louis and Marion Snyder; and sister-in-law, Kathy Snyder. Sue he had a deep love for all children, a love of church and a passion for sewing. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her husband, Carl Yates; daughter-in-law, Oliva Yates of Fort Worth; son-in-law, Rex Pugh; grandsons, Shane and Brock Pugh; great-grandsons, Matthew and Gage Pugh; sister-in-law, Lemoine of Watauga, Texas; plus many nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral
03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
